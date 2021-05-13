Eid-el-Fitr: Kogi Governor tasks Nigerians on love, unity

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has urged all Muslim faithfuls to ensure that the lessons which they have learnt during the Ramadan season and their act of devotions remained a consistent way of life even after the 30-days’ exercise

Governor Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that centered on humanity, kindness, peace and love hence if these lessons were imbibed many of the problems in our country would not exist.

The Governor’s message was contained in a press statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu

He extended his felicitation to all Muslims all over, particularly in Kogi State on the successful completion of this years Ramadan, while he thanked God Almighty for keeping everyone who had witnessed the end in strength and health

Bello used the opportunity to harp on the gains of peaceful co existence and national integration noting that Nigeria’s greater achievements as a nation lie in unity in diversity.

He opined that various sectional agitations are not in the interest of anyone, reiterating that instead Nigerians should collectively proffer solution to the numerous ills of the nation through effective democratic participation

The Governor restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that Kogi State and its people continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy which could only be guaranteed when lives and properties of people were safe.