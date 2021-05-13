Environment: Plant a big tree today, for posterity

Environment: Plant a big tree today, for posterity

Thursday, May 13, 2021 4:53 pm


 

Steve Osuji and his Avocado pear

 

By Steve Osuji

I planted coconut trees; I planted local pears (ube); l planted mango trees, orange trees, guava, lime, tangerine, moringa, bitter kola, kolanut and now this AVOCADO PEAR!
Of all these, only bitter kola and kolanut have I not harvested. All the others I have enjoyed enormously in the cause of the last two decades.

Steve Osuji and his Avocado pear. See the tree at the background

Why are you planting these trees that would take decades to fruit? I have been asked.
And I would answer: the fruits you relish today, who planted them?
Six years on, I didn’t think my AVOCADO was ready to fruit yet. I didn’t even notice the littering of flower buds…
Then late last December, it handed me a Christmas gift – bulbous green pears, edible chlorophyll dangling so low I would stoop to pluck them… what joyous yuletide.

One of his young Avocado pear trees

I had bought a set of particularly large and egg-yoke like pears in 2014 or thereabouts, and I couldn’t help but make a nursery of the seeds.
Today, this tree appears to me like a queen; slender-waist queen: lithe, regal with plunging chest.
And the fruits? They call this specie butter pear! But I say this must be the queen mother of all avocado pears: a long proud neck seated on a rhomboid bottom like a sculpted goose.

Steve Osuji

How does it taste? It must be the very taste of life: milk and butter and honey… only one thing probably tastes better! Take a guess …

I planted for posterity but here I am taking the first picks.

-Steve Osuji is a journalist, public affairs analyst and a lover of gardening.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Malicious Lies Cannot Distract Our Goal of Establishing the Best Faculty of Agriculture in Africa. – Professor Igwe
    From Left: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba. Tuesday 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Southern senators commend, endorse resolutions of their governors
    Joshua Dongoyaro 1 hour ago

    Why Dongoyaro’s death is a great shock to me – Buhari
    The razed Bende Police Station 1 hour ago

    Hoodlums raze Bende police station in Abia, free detainees – Police
    President Muhammadu Buhari: APC says he will not slash salaries of workers 5 hours ago

    We’ll deal ruthlessly with you! Buhari tells bandits
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 5 hours ago

    Terrorists Plotting to Target Redemption Camp, Big Mosques, Others- Akintoye
    Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), 5 hours ago

    Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan asks Buhari, governors to end insecurity
    5 hours ago

    Eid-El Fitr Greetings from TheNEWS