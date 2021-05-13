Just In: Security operatives kill 2 gunmen, recover rifles in Imo – Police

Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:03 pm


By Victor Nwachukwu
Two unknown gunmen have been killed in a joint operation carried out by the Nigerian Army,  Air Force and the Police in Imo.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.
Yaro said that the bandits were killed in a gun battle between the military and the unidentified gunmen at Ikenanzizi in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.
He disclosed that two rifles, five motorcycles, a Lexus jeep and one 18 seater bus were recovered from the gunmen.
The commissioner further said that the operation was carried out in line with Federal Government’s resolve to rid the country of ravaging insecurity.
  “It was a joint operation of the Army, Airforce and Police; two unknown gunmen were killed in the process and investigation is ongoing.
He however said that the team could lay hands on only one corpse as according to him, the hoodlums were able to escape with the second corpse.
 “We have one corpse but they escaped with the other one and it has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, morgue,” he said.
He called on residents of the state to remain calm and go about their lawful activities adding that security agencies had  the situation under “firm” control.
