Lt. General Joshua Dogonyaro Dies of Stroke at 80

Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro , one time Chief of Defence Staff to late Gen. Sani Abacha, has died at the age of 80.

This was revealed by Joseph, his first son to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Pankshin on Thursday.

He said: “Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warm as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” he said.

Joseph, according to NAN, said that the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.

He described his father as “a General who was so faithful and loyal to the nation, Nigeria.”

“He was a general who had no biased mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithfully and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.

“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” Joseph said.

He added that the General’s the corpse had since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.

Dogonyaro was born on 12 September, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State, but he hailed from Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area.

Dogonyaro had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, and there after was enlisted in the Nigerian Army, 1964.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), N, 1969-70.

He became Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, NA, 1970 to 1972; Commandirg Officer, I Recce Regiment, NA., 1972 to 1976.

He read the coup speech that ousted Muhammadu Buhari, then military head of state, and brought in Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1985.

He retired as a lieutenant-general