NiMet predicts 3 days cloudiness, thunderstorms from Friday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the northern region during the morning hours of Friday.

The agency further predicted prospects of a few thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, southern Yobe, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, the North central region should be predominately cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos and Ogun in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over Enugu, Imo, and Abia state. Also, parts of the coastal cities such as Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa should expect similar weather activities,” it said.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the northern cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Bauchi and Borno in the morning hours of Saturday.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kaduna and Taraba in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy skies should prevail over the North central region with chances of few thunderstorms over Nassarawa, Kogi, Mambila Plateau, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Nassarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Niger state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and the coastal cities should be mostly cloudy with chances of few thunderstorms over Abia, Imo, Lagos and Ogun in the morning hours.

“However, there are greater chances of thunderstorms over Edo, Anambra, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebony, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos and Ogun in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet anticipated partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in the morning hours on Sunday.

It predicted few thunderstorms over Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast the North central region to be cloudy with chances of few thunderstorms over Niger, Kogi and Kwara in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, the inland and coastal cities are expected to be under cloudy condition during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged scattered thunderstorms over parts Edo, Delta, Cross River, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Umuahia, Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Enugu and Ogun later in the day. (NAN)