Obaseki: Nigeria will not break or fail

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has described disaffection among the various regions and ethnic divides as Nigeria’s biggest challenge.

Obaseki disclosed this on Thursday in Benin while playing host to Muslims faithful who paid him courtesy call at the Government House, as part of activities marking the Eid el-Fitr celebration.

He noted that even though the world around us is changing, some Nigerians have refused to change in consonant with the time we live in, but rather, causing disaffection across the country.

Obaseki who enjoined Nigerians to eschew speeches that could cause disaffection and emphasize things that promote peace and unity of the nation, assured that the country will remain united.

“All those that are not getting what they want and therefore want Nigeria to fail, they are misguided and have failed, as Nigeria will remain united and will not disintegrate.

“We must not promote disaffection, but do things fairly. Once there is justice and fairness in the land it will certainly reduced disaffection bringing in peace and harmony,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims across the country, to rise and speak up with a positive voice, assuring that Nigeria would not break, failed, disappear or disintegrate as the country have gone beyond that stage.

He added that the country will grow stronger, despite it diversity, noting that the diversity is the beauty of Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigeria is a great country, as God has given us a diverse country, diverse in everything particularly its people.

“Everybody can’t be the same or see things same way or behave same way. We have not come from same tribe, but our beauty as a nation ins in our diversity.

“Nation-building start with the individual, in Edo state, I believe that we have started. We would continue to work on security which is local as no one can come to your neighborhood, places of worship without someone noticing.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfattah Enabulele, said that Ramadan is a period to display good deed and help orphans, widows and the less-previlage.

Enabulele commended the governor for formulating policies and programmes that have benefited Edo people.

He thanked the Godwin for his security architecture that he said have made the state peaceful and safe for all.