Apart from its economic disadvantage to the people, the crime could lead to derailment of coaches and, by extension loss of life.

Some suspected robbers who vandalised and carted away the recently completed Warri – Itakpe rail tracks have been arrested by the Police.

According to eye witnesses, those desperate people destroyed and “carted away the iron superstructure that were affixed to facilitate the movement of trains.”