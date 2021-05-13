TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid- Official

TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid- Official

Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:25 pm


File: Power Plant

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday.
TCN’s General Manager, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
It would be recalled that there was  national grid collapse at about 11.01am Wednesday.
TCN said that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid.
Mbah said that the Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault but was restored.
She said that the TCNs 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which Distribution Companies offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 seconds ago

    Lessons for Nigeria from EPL
    19 mins ago

    The Househelp: Revenge of the Déclassé
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 46 mins ago

    Obaseki beats retreat, begs Edo PDP leaders
    St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ebute Meta 53 mins ago

    First Roman Catholic outpost celebrates 120th Anniversary June 26
    1 hour ago

    NiMet predicts 3 days cloudiness, thunderstorms from Friday
    Nigerian Policemen: Police and other security operatives kill 2 gunmen in Imo 2 hours ago

    Just In: Security operatives kill 2 gunmen, recover rifles in Imo – Police
    2 hours ago

    For Edwin Madunagu, a Revolutionary Icon, at 75
    3 hours ago

    Photos: Police nab vandals of Warri Itape Rail