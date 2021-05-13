Why Dongoyaro’s death is a great shock to me – Buhari

Thursday, May 13, 2021 6:02 pm


Joshua Dongoyaro

Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General as a great shock because the deceased gave his best in the service of Nigeria.

The President said this in his tribute to the former commander of ECOMOG who died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” the President says.

The President added that the death of Dogonyaro was “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”

As a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career, the President notes that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

President Buhari also extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State on the passing of ‘‘this legendary general’’.

He prays Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

 

