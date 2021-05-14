$65m fraud: Buhari’s son-in-law, 2 others declared wanted

Friday, May 14, 2021 9:26 am


The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has declared an in law of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo wanted over alleged diversion of the sum of $65 million while he was the managing director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Kumo, who is married to Fatima, one of President Buahri’s daughters, was declared wanted alongside two others – Mr. Tarry Raufus and Mr Bola Ogunsola in a notice signed by Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, the spokesperson for ICPC on behalf of the chairman of the Commission.

ICPC accused the three wanted persons of misappropriation and diversion of National Housing Funds of the sum of $65,000,000.

Kumo, a banker was a former Special Assistant to  Minister of State for Power from 1999 – 2001 and later, Special Assistant to Executive Governor of Gombe State and State Liaison Officer Abuja from 2003 – 2008.

In December 2008, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed him Federal Commissioner representing North-East in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission before he left on December 13, 2010 for a new appointment by the Federal Government as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

