Four dead in Customs, smugglers gun-battle in Oyo

Four dead in Customs, smugglers gun-battle in Oyo

Friday, May 14, 2021 7:31 am


File: Nigeria Customs men: Four killed in Customs battle with smugglers in Iseyin

File: Nigeria Customs men: Four killed in Customs battle with smugglers in Iseyin

By Ibrahim Abdulazeez

Personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday in Iseyin, Oyo state, engaged suspected smugglers in a shootout during which four persons were reportedly killed and property destroyed.

The exchange of gun shots by the customs officials and suspected smugglers threw the rustic town of Iseyin into panic with residents, who were celebrating the Eid-el-fitr, fleeing to safety

Mr Muftau Abilawon, the former Caretaker Chairman of Iseyin Local Government Council, confirmed the bloody incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Thursday night.

“I have been duly informed by a traditional Chief, the Ikolaba of Iseyin, Chief Ismail Tikalosoro, who called me and narrated the incident to me on phone.

“He advised that I brief the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security about the matter, which I did immediately and he has promised to intervene.

“ I understand that the four corpses were taken to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, where the chiefs appealed for calm and asked the aggrieved residents to deposit the corpses at Fadoks hospital.

“The chiefs also begged them not to set the Customs base in Iseyin ablaze, which they yielded to but it was too late for the Toyota Hilux van as it was on fire already before the appeal,’’ he said.

Abilawon, who had resigned from office to participate in forthcoming council elections, appealed for calm and order in the ancient town.

Efforts to get the Police Command’s spokesman in Oyo State and the NCS spokesman in the state proved futile as calls and messages put to their phones were not picked not replied.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    We’ve made real progress in developing Oyo – Makinde
    7 hours ago

    Lessons for Nigeria from EPL
    7 hours ago

    The Househelp: Revenge of the Déclassé
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 8 hours ago

    Obaseki beats retreat, begs Edo PDP leaders
    St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ebute Meta 8 hours ago

    First Roman Catholic outpost celebrates 120th Anniversary June 26
    8 hours ago

    NiMet predicts 3 days cloudiness, thunderstorms from Friday
    8 hours ago

    TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid- Official
    Nigerian Policemen: Police and other security operatives kill 2 gunmen in Imo 9 hours ago

    Just In: Security operatives kill 2 gunmen, recover rifles in Imo – Police