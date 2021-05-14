Police is not Nigeria’s problem – Sen. Dickson

Friday, May 14, 2021 9:48 pm


Sen Dickson and Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

By Monday Ijeh

Sen. Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West (PDP) in the National Assembly on Friday said police was not the problem of Nigeria and should not be seen as enemy .

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba in Abuja in a statement on Friday in Abuja quoted Dickson as saying this in Abuja

Mba explained that the former Bayelsa governor made the assertion when he paid a solidarity visit to the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

The senator, a two time governor of Bayelsa, said that the visit was in solidarity with the police over the dastardly and criminal acts of terrorism, unprovoked and coordinated attacks on the force.

Dicksom said that the murder of innocent police officers and malicious damage of security assets and other government infrastructure in some parts of the country were condemnable.

The senator called for a cessation of all forms of criminal attack on police and government infrastructure in the country.

He congratulated the new police boss on his appointment as the 21st indigenous I-G and called for proper funding of the Force to enhance its operational efficiency.

Dickson commended the Nigeria Police for doing their best in the face of daunting welfare and operational challenges.

In his remark, I-G Baba commended the Senator and pledged that the  force would remain committed and unwavering in its task of protecting lives and property in spite of the numerous challenges.

