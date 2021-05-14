Police rescue abandoned baby in Lagos

Friday, May 14, 2021 9:59 pm


By Mateen Badru
Police operatives attached to the Lagos Command on Friday rescued a one -month-old abandoned baby at Orile area of Lagos.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, CSP  Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the female child was rescued at 8am at the junction of Odun-Ade Filling Station by Orile Bus Stop where she was abandoned.
Adejobi said the abandoned baby was sighted by passers-by who alerted the Police Operatives attached to Orile Division of the Lagos State Police Command before she was rescued and handed over to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.
“The baby was taken to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu by the Officer in charge of the Gender Unit, where the CP directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government accredited shelter (facility) for custody and proper care,” he said.
Adejobi said that the CP reassured the general public that the command would continue to work with all relevant government agencies and interest groups in fighting against inhuman acts and other social vices in Lagos State.
