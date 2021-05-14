Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu  Camp opens  July 3rd

Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu  Camp opens  July 3rd

Friday, May 14, 2021 7:46 am


 

File photo: Nigerian athletes

Tokyo  2020 Olympics, Team Nigeria, Kisarazu  Camp

 

The Ministry of  Youth and Sports Development has unveiled  a comprehensive plan  for Team Nigeria towards a podium success  at the Tokyo  2021 Olympics .
According  to the roadmap released by the   Permanent Secretary of the  Ministry  of Youth and sports Development, Mr  Nebeolisa Anako , the final stage of local camping will take place  from May-15th- July 6th in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. Track and Field National  Olympics  Trials will take place June 17- 19th, African  Athletics  Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.
The last phase of the camping  will be in  Kisarazu from July 3-  23rd  when the 1st batch of athletes  will enter the Games Village for the Olympics  proper.
Nigeria  will present about 80 athletes  in 10 Sports at the Tokyo  2020 Olympics. Wrestling,  Judo, Taekwondo,  Table Tennis, Badminton,  Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria  has qualified. Others are Track  and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.
Nigeria  decided  to narrow down her participation  to sports where she has competitive  advantage  in winning medals.
Minister  of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has  repeatedly maintained  that Team Nigeria will  improve on her performance of the last two Olympics, where  she won only two bronze in Football and Track and Field.

Also, Nigerian  female Rowing team  departed for Lucerne,  Switzerland  on Wednesday   to participate in the final Qualifiers  for the Regatta  event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
According  to the Secretary General  of the Rowing Canoeing Sailing Federation  Bunmi Oluode” The team made up of two athletes  and one coach departed for Lucerne,  Switzerland  on Wednesday  night to participate  in the female finals of the Rowing event.The the Swiss Embassy issued  the Visa yesterday afternoon,  so  they departed with Turkish airline.”
She commended the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare for ensuring  that the team travelled  against  all odds.
The final Rowing Olympic Qualification will take place in  Lucerne,  Switzerland from 12th to 17.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Cross section of participants at agric training programme organised by Edo, FG and IFAD to boost food security 8 mins ago

    Food security: Edo, FG, IFAD commence training for 4,250 farmers
    18 mins ago

    Liverpool renew push for EPL top-4 with victory at Manchester United
    24 mins ago

    2020/2021 CAF Champions League Quarter-final fixtures
    File: Nigeria Customs men: Four killed in Customs battle with smugglers in Iseyin 44 mins ago

    Four dead in Customs, smugglers gun-battle in Oyo
    52 mins ago

    We’ve made real progress in developing Oyo – Makinde
    8 hours ago

    Lessons for Nigeria from EPL
    8 hours ago

    The Househelp: Revenge of the Déclassé
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 8 hours ago

    Obaseki beats retreat, begs Edo PDP leaders