Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu  Camp opens  July 3rd

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team Nigeria, Kisarazu Camp

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics .

According to the roadmap released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and sports Development, Mr Nebeolisa Anako , the final stage of local camping will take place from May-15th- July 6th in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. Track and Field National Olympics Trials will take place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.

The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd when the 1st batch of athletes will enter the Games Village for the Olympics proper.

Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified. Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.

Nigeria decided to narrow down her participation to sports where she has competitive advantage in winning medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has repeatedly maintained that Team Nigeria will improve on her performance of the last two Olympics, where she won only two bronze in Football and Track and Field.

Also, Nigerian female Rowing team departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday to participate in the final Qualifiers for the Regatta event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Secretary General of the Rowing Canoeing Sailing Federation Bunmi Oluode” The team made up of two athletes and one coach departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday night to participate in the female finals of the Rowing event.The the Swiss Embassy issued the Visa yesterday afternoon, so they departed with Turkish airline.”

She commended the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare for ensuring that the team travelled against all odds.

The final Rowing Olympic Qualification will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from 12th to 17.