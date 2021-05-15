2021 UTME: Why JAMB may extend registration date – Oloyede

2021 UTME: Why JAMB may extend registration date – Oloyede

Saturday, May 15, 2021 12:27 am


Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB

Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB

Richard Elesho) Lokoja

As thousands of candidates across the country continue to experience difficulties in registering for the 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Exam, UTME, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said it is assessing the situation with a view to extending the registration period and change the examination date.

Registrar of the exam body, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made this known on Friday at a zoom meeting titled, ‘Briefing session for the committees on 2021 UTME’.

The UTME had been fixed to hold between June 5 and 19. The registrar, however, disclosed that the Mock examination would begin on May 20 as earlier scheduled. Oloyede said:

“Presently, we have 1.2million candidates that have registered but we expect 1.9million. 600,000 candidates had made attempt to register but because of NIN they could not. We want to do an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.

“Extending registration may not be the solution if we found out that we can give 80 per cent of those who have made attempt another password, and then there will be no need to extend registration.

“We have to determine where the problem is coming before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination date and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”

