Biden discusses Gaza conflict with Israeli, Palestinian leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden about the Gaza conflict.

The head of the Israeli government announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had informed Biden on the phone about developments and measures that Israel had taken and still wanted to take.

He also thanked the U.S. president for Washington’s “unconditional support” when it comes to Israel’s right to self-defence.

The conversation between Netanyahu and Biden was the second official one since the beginning of the conflict.