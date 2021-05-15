Group calls for arrest of abductors of Ebonyi community leader

Group calls for arrest of abductors of Ebonyi community leader

Saturday, May 15, 2021 12:28 pm


President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos.

President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos taking treatment after he was released

 

A group of Ebonyi indigenes under the aegis of G13 has called for the arrest and prosecution of abductors of President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos.

The group, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Barrister Ugochukwu Ezekiel Esq, said Amos, a former Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre was abducted at about 4:00 pm on Thursday afternoon and released on Friday morning with severe injuries all over his body and is currently lying critically ill in a hospital.

G13 noted that Amos had appeared on Africa Independent Television (AIT) live program, JIGSAW, hosted by Gbenga Aruleba two weeks ago and on other media platforms where he criticized the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and his approach to governance.

It alleged that due to that media appearance, Amos was threatened by the Governor’s aides and party men.

G13 therefore alleged that Amos abduction was planned by an aide of one of the special assistants to the Governor.

“The G13 condemns this crude and very inhuman action and call for the immediate arrest of those involved.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians and law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is done in this matter,” the group said in the statement.

