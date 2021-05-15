Policeman returns N1.2m to accident victim’s family in Kano

Policeman returns N1.2m to accident victim’s family in Kano

Saturday, May 15, 2021 11:18 am


Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased

Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased

A police Sergeant, Mr Kabiru Isah, has returned N1.2 million recovered from an accident scene to the relatives of the deceased in Kano State.
The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.
Haruna said that the policeman attached to the command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD) recovered the money while conducting analysis at an accident scene on the Kano-Zaria road.
He said that an articulated vehicle had knocked down a motorcycle rider, who died on the spot, adding that the victim was in possession of the money packed in a box.
“The police officer returned N1,294,200 found at the scene of the fatal accident,” he said.
Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handed over the money to the relatives of the deceased and called on police personnel and residents of the state to emulate Isah’s good deed.
According to him, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Mr Baffa Dan-Agundi, gifted Isah with N100,000 as reward for his honesty and dedication to duty.
Haruna said that the command, in a related activity, distributed food items to widows of 26 police personnel who lost their lives in service.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos. 1 hour ago

    Group calls for arrest of abductors of Ebonyi community leader
    Late President Idriss Deby Itno: to be buried Friday 2 hours ago

    How Idriss Deby hinted at his kind of death in 2018
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 2 hours ago

    Kogi Gov. supports legislative autonomy
    Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) arrested by the Police in Imo (Photo by NAN) 2 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 IPOB members over killing of Sergeant Nwaka in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Senator Seriake Dickson visits IGP Alkali Baba
    Gov Yahaya Bello: workers ask him to pay N30,000 minimum wage 3 hours ago

    People are asking me to come and fix the country – Yahaya Bello
    Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB 13 hours ago

    2021 UTME: Why JAMB may extend registration date – Oloyede
    Greenfield University: Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students 13 hours ago

    Abducted Greenfield varsity’s students: Parents pray, beg FG to hasten rescue efforts