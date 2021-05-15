Presidency speaks on Buhari’s former in-law wanted by ICPC for $65m fraud

Presidency speaks on Buhari’s former in-law wanted by ICPC for $65m fraud

Saturday, May 15, 2021 12:03 am


Gimba-Yau-Kumo: Presidency says he is no longer married to President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter

Gimba-Yau-Kumo: Presidency says he is no longer married to President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency says the person declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) is not an inlaw to President Muhammadu Buhari as being claimed in some quarters.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

ICPC had declared one Gimba Ya’u Kumo wanted for alleged 65 million dollars fraud.

Kumo, a former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, got married to Buhari’s daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

However, the presidential aide disclosed that the (marriage) relationship had since ended some years ago.

The statement read in part: ”A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an inlaw of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, 65 million dollars to be exact.

”This should normaly be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

”That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an inlaw to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

”It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case.

”It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

”The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course.

”As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement read in part.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos. 2 hours ago

    Group calls for arrest of abductors of Ebonyi community leader
    Late President Idriss Deby Itno: to be buried Friday 2 hours ago

    How Idriss Deby hinted at his kind of death in 2018
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 3 hours ago

    Kogi Gov. supports legislative autonomy
    Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased 3 hours ago

    Policeman returns N1.2m to accident victim’s family in Kano
    Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) arrested by the Police in Imo (Photo by NAN) 3 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 IPOB members over killing of Sergeant Nwaka in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Senator Seriake Dickson visits IGP Alkali Baba
    Gov Yahaya Bello: workers ask him to pay N30,000 minimum wage 4 hours ago

    People are asking me to come and fix the country – Yahaya Bello
    Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB 14 hours ago

    2021 UTME: Why JAMB may extend registration date – Oloyede