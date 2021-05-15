Senator Seriake Dickson visits IGP Alkali Baba

· As the 2-term Governor condemns, calls for cessation of all forms of attacks on the Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday, 14th May, 2021 received the immediate past Executive Governor of Bayelsa State and currently, the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson noted he was at the Force Headquarters to solidarize with the IGP and the entire police family on the account of the dastardly and criminal acts of terrorism, unprovoked and coordinated attacks on Police, murder of innocent police officers and malicious damage of security assets and other Government infrastructure in some parts of the country. The Senator, unequivocally condemned the attacks and called for a cessation of all such criminal act. He asserted that the Police is not the problem of the nation and should not be seen as the enemy of the people.

The Senator, while congratulating the IGP on his appointment as the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, called for proper funding of the Police to enhance its operational efficiency. He commended Police men and women for doing their best in the face of daunting welfare and operational challenges.

The IGP, in his response, thanked the Senator for his visit. He assured him and the Nigerian people that in spite of the numerous challenges the Nigeria Police is facing, it would remain committed and unwavering in its task of protecting lives and property.