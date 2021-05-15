Senator Seriake Dickson visits IGP Alkali Baba

Senator Seriake Dickson visits IGP Alkali Baba

Saturday, May 15, 2021 10:59 am


 


Senator Seriake Dickson, left, visits IGP Alkali Baba

 

 

 

·        As the 2-term Governor condemns, calls for cessation of all forms of attacks on the Police   

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday, 14th May, 2021 received the immediate past Executive Governor of Bayelsa State and currently, the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson noted he was at the Force Headquarters to solidarize with the IGP and the entire police family on the account of the dastardly and criminal acts of terrorism, unprovoked and coordinated attacks on Police, murder of innocent police officers and malicious damage of security assets and other Government infrastructure in some parts of the country. The Senator, unequivocally condemned the attacks and called for a cessation of all such criminal act. He asserted that the Police is not the problem of the nation and should not be seen as the enemy of the people.

The Senator, while congratulating the IGP on his appointment as the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, called for proper funding of the Police to enhance its operational efficiency. He commended Police men and women for doing their best in the face of daunting welfare and operational challenges.

The IGP, in his response, thanked the Senator for his visit. He assured him and the Nigerian people that in spite of the numerous challenges the Nigeria Police is facing, it would remain committed and unwavering in its task of protecting lives and property.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union, Chief Ogbonnaya Amos. 1 hour ago

    Group calls for arrest of abductors of Ebonyi community leader
    Late President Idriss Deby Itno: to be buried Friday 2 hours ago

    How Idriss Deby hinted at his kind of death in 2018
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 2 hours ago

    Kogi Gov. supports legislative autonomy
    Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased 2 hours ago

    Policeman returns N1.2m to accident victim’s family in Kano
    Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) arrested by the Police in Imo (Photo by NAN) 2 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 IPOB members over killing of Sergeant Nwaka in Imo
    Gov Yahaya Bello: workers ask him to pay N30,000 minimum wage 3 hours ago

    People are asking me to come and fix the country – Yahaya Bello
    Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB 13 hours ago

    2021 UTME: Why JAMB may extend registration date – Oloyede
    Greenfield University: Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students 13 hours ago

    Abducted Greenfield varsity’s students: Parents pray, beg FG to hasten rescue efforts