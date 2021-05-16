CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba fall 1-4 to Pyramids FC in Cairo

Defeat

Abja, May 16, 2021 (NAN) Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday suffered a humiliating 1-4 defeat to Pyramids FC of Egypt in a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg clash in Cairo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enyimba took the lead in the match through Victor Mbaoma before crumbling against the Egyptian side at the 30 June Stadium.

In spite of Enyimba’s early lead, the Egyptian side secured victory through a brace from Ibrahim Adel and efforts from Ramadan Sobhi and Abdalla El Said.

Mbaoma gave the Nigerian side a dream start after putting them ahead in the first minute as goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy fumbled a back-pass from Ahmed Samy.

That goal was a reality check for the hosts who almost levelled matters through Mohamed Hamdy in the fourth minute.

However, goalkeeper John Noble did well to punch away the defender’s in-swinging cross.

They continued to threaten Enyimba’s backline with Mohamed Farouk also coming close a few minutes later, but he was stopped by Ogbonnaya Nelson.

In the 15th minute, Sobhi equalised for his team by rounding Noble after winning the ball from Nelson who tried to dribble past him.

Five minutes later, Pyramids suffered a slight setback as Farouk was replaced by Ahmed Tawfik having suffered a hamstring injury.

Enyimba’s attempts to restore their lead proved futile as their attacking forays met strong resistance from coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s men.

Four minutes into the second half, El Said put his team ahead.

Again, it was another piece of horrendous defending that cost the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League winners.

Enyimba’s comedy of errors continued as Adel extended the North Africans’ lead after taking advantage of a mix-up by the visiting side’s backline.

He completed his brace in the 67th minute to give Arruabarrena’s side a massive advantage heading into the second leg in Aba.

Even with the introduction of Samad Kadiri, Cyril Olisema and Dayo Ojo, Enyimba were unable to reduce the deficit as they were restricted to shooting from outside the goal area.

Enyimba must now beat the Egyptian Premier League side on May 23 in Aba at least 3-0 to reach the semi-finals.