Cultism: Police arrest 16 members of Vikings Confraternity, recover firearms, ammunition in Enugu

Sunday, May 16, 2021 1:45 pm


By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested 16 suspect, one female inclusive who confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu said the suspects were arrested for cultism and unlawful possession of firearms within two weeks.

According to him, two cut-to-size locally-made gun, one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, six mobile phones, powdery substance suspected to be heroin and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from the suspects.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by joint operations carried out by police operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division, Anti-Cult Unit and personnel of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division in Enugu.

He said that the joint operation took place between April 19 and May 4, within a span of three council areas in the state.

“They included: Cornelius Uche, 31; Ifeanyi Umeneze, 22; Chijioke Anachuna, 34; Chibuzor Umeayo, 28; Chinedu Okeke, 23; Ozinachi Obadike, 22; Ifeanyi Nwagbo, 27; Chigozie Okeke, 18, and Chikamso Odinwankpa, 18; were all arrested.

“They were arrested on May 4 within Ezeagu Local Government Area following their alleged involvement in bloody cult clashes.

“Others included: Ozor Chidubem, 22; Amina Inalegwu (female), 18; Benard Bright, 20; Ugwu Chidera, 21; Ani Chukwuebuka, 23, and Onoh Obumneme, 20, who were all arrested on April 19 at about 3:30 a.m.

“They were arrested along Enugu-Makurdi Expressway, 9th Mile, Udi L.G.A. on their way to plan and perfect a heinous cult activity, as preliminary investigation reveals.

“Another of the suspect, one Uchenna Aniagozie, 28, was arrested on April 28 for his alleged involvement in a deadly cult clash sometimes in January 2021.

“Preliminary investigation show that they all confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations into their nefarious activities are concluded.

“To this end, residents of the state have been called upon to remain law-abiding, vigilant and quickly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

“Residents can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he added.

