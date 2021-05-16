NLC strike interrupts electricity in Kaduna -TCN

NLC strike interrupts electricity in Kaduna -TCN

Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:12 pm


Electricity installations

By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State had resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply across the state.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Mbah said  TCN resisted intense pressure from the union on Saturday, demanding that all 33 Kilo Volt (KV) feeders radiating from its substations within the state be switched off.

“Regrettably, the union functionaries returned today with similar demands amid palpable threats that can escalate and jeopardise national grid security.

“It was during today’s encounter that the system operators were forced to shut down the 33kV feeders from 6:36Hrs.

“Before this, Kaduna Disco had earlier shut down its 11kV feeders, which it started de-loading from 3 am today,” she said.

The general manager said that TCN was mindful of the inconveniences the shutdown would cause electricity customers within the state.

According to her, TCN prays for a peaceful resolution between the parties to enable the restoration of bulk power supply to the company’s substations. For Kaduna Disco to take to its electricity customers.

“Please bear with us,’’ she pleaded.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 51 mins ago

    Miyetti Allah: Why Buhari must step aside now
    1 hour ago

    Why I didn’t use my position as president to punish people – Jonathan
    1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Amaechi, Wike in war of words in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (4)
    Atiku, Jonathan: wants governors to unite to save Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Jonathan, Atiku to Governors: Forget Buhari, the power to change Nigeria is in your hands
    2 hours ago

    Oshoala wins UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies
    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 2 hours ago

    Guardiola prepares for “incredibly tough” UEFA Champions League final selection
    APCAPC: 3 hours ago

    No crisis in Bayelsa APC – Party chieftain