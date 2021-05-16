Oshoala wins UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies

Oshoala wins UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies

Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:04 pm


Barcelona FC players

By Ijeoma Okigbo
Super Falcons’ striker Asisat Oshoala on Sunday won the 2020/2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies.
The Spanish title-holders defeated their Chelsea counterparts 4-0 in the final of the tournament in Gothernburg, Sweden to lift their first European trophy.
An own goal by Melanie Leupolz after 30 seconds of play as well as a penalty kick successfully taken by Alexia Putellas 13 minutes later contributed to Chelsea’s early woes.
Aitana Bonmati, the player of the match, extended FC Barcelona Ladies’ lead in the 21st minute as Caroline Hansen sealed the victory with a goal in the 36th minute.
The Spanish side have now become the first team to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League title.(NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 47 mins ago

    Miyetti Allah: Why Buhari must step aside now
    59 mins ago

    Why I didn’t use my position as president to punish people – Jonathan
    1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Amaechi, Wike in war of words in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (4)
    Atiku, Jonathan: wants governors to unite to save Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Jonathan, Atiku to Governors: Forget Buhari, the power to change Nigeria is in your hands
    2 hours ago

    NLC strike interrupts electricity in Kaduna -TCN
    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 2 hours ago

    Guardiola prepares for “incredibly tough” UEFA Champions League final selection
    APCAPC: 3 hours ago

    No crisis in Bayelsa APC – Party chieftain