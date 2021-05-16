Why some babies cry at night – Pediatrician

By Ummul Idris The issue of babies crying at night which makes parents sleepless has been worrisome to many people, especially when the baby is the first.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many parents have to be awake and continue to device different means to keep babies calm, while thinking of why the infant cries or what he or she wants.

This is because, some babies cry at night and sleep during the day, leaving parents and family members tired and wondering what the problem is, with some thinking that the baby has pains on the umbilical cord or having stomach ache, among others.

Mrs Fatima Umar, a businesswoman and mother of two living in Abuja, said whenever she was due for delivery, her major worry was the sleepless nights because both her children cried nonstop every night from birth up until three months.

She said “sometimes I used to wonder if my baby is seeing something that I don’t see that is making him cry so much.

“When I had my second baby, I even took him to our chief Imam to pray for him because I didn’t understand why he would continue to cry once it was 2 a.m. till around 4.30 a.m. or 5 a.m.

“My neighbour kept assuring me that he would stop and I just endured and got used to it and as soon as he was three months, the crying stopped and we could sleep throughout the night.”

Umar, who said she still could not understand why some babies cry at night, added that “without any medication, they would stop when the time comes. However, what is it that makes them cry so much that does not need medication?,” she asked.

Mrs Amaka Njoku, a civil servant and mother of five who also lives in Abuja, said all her children cried at night and she got used to it and just needed to put the things she needed for the sleepless nights.

Njoku said that when she had her first daughter, there was a day she took her to the clinic near her house twice at night when she couldn’t endure the crying but the nurses examined her and said nothing was wrong with her.

She added that when she told her female colleagues, many said they experienced same and advised her to just make the baby comfortable and wait for when the crying would stop.