AfDB, Euro-Bank sign MoU on sustainable dev’t in Africa

AfDB, Euro-Bank sign MoU on sustainable dev’t in Africa

Monday, May 17, 2021 9:55 pm


AfdB President, Akinwumi Adesina

By Temitope Ponle

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable private sector development in Africa.

A statement from the AfDB on Monday said that the MoU would catalyse new sources of financing to help bridge the 2.5 trillion dollars annual financing gap for development in Africa.

It added that to bridge the gap, development finance institutions needed to work in partnership.

The bank noted that both institutions would capitalise on their expertise and experiences with a focus on climate change, green and resilient infrastructure and capital market development.

It also noted that both institutions would work on improving business environments, bolstering the real economy and mobilising private sector investment.

The statement disclosed that Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB, said the new partnership would pave way for both institutions to do more together.

“The impact of COVID-19 on government resources is huge and we need to mobilise more private resources to help African countries build back stronger.”

Also, President of the EBRD, Mr Odile Renaud-Basso said the pandemic had made more urgent the need for better and closer collective action.

“Collaboration between the EBRD and the African Development Bank has grown from strength to strength over the years in the region.

“This partnership will allow our institutions to do even more to promote sustainable private sector development in North Africa.”

The new partnership would enable the two institutions to strengthen the potential for joint projects and activities as well as unlocking investment opportunities in their countries of operations.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    #BringBackOurGirls: Ezekwesili launches legal action against peddlers of ‘malicious’ quotes
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Acting Chief Judge
    Ex Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State: In EFCC net 2 hours ago

    Breaking: EFCC arrests ex-Kwara gov. Ahmed 
    Gov. Obaseki of Edo State 2 hours ago

    Edo PDP, Obaseki’s feud, storm in tea cup – Nehikhare
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (fifth from the left) and his colleagues during Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum meeting in Ibadan Oyo State on Monday. 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: PDP Governors ask Buhari to summon meeting of Police Council
    Prof. Ayanbimpe: abducted by gunmen 3 hours ago

    How gunmen abducted UNIJOS female professor, husband
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba. 6 hours ago

    Kaduna workers strike: IGP assures of safety on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
    6 hours ago

    Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap