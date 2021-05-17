AfDB, Euro-Bank sign MoU on sustainable dev’t in Africa

By Temitope Ponle

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable private sector development in Africa.

A statement from the AfDB on Monday said that the MoU would catalyse new sources of financing to help bridge the 2.5 trillion dollars annual financing gap for development in Africa.

It added that to bridge the gap, development finance institutions needed to work in partnership.

The bank noted that both institutions would capitalise on their expertise and experiences with a focus on climate change, green and resilient infrastructure and capital market development.

It also noted that both institutions would work on improving business environments, bolstering the real economy and mobilising private sector investment.

The statement disclosed that Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB, said the new partnership would pave way for both institutions to do more together.

“The impact of COVID-19 on government resources is huge and we need to mobilise more private resources to help African countries build back stronger.”

Also, President of the EBRD, Mr Odile Renaud-Basso said the pandemic had made more urgent the need for better and closer collective action.

“Collaboration between the EBRD and the African Development Bank has grown from strength to strength over the years in the region.

“This partnership will allow our institutions to do even more to promote sustainable private sector development in North Africa.”

The new partnership would enable the two institutions to strengthen the potential for joint projects and activities as well as unlocking investment opportunities in their countries of operations.