How gunmen abducted UNIJOS female professor, husband

How gunmen abducted UNIJOS female professor, husband

Monday, May 17, 2021 9:08 pm


Prof. Ayanbimpe: abducted by gunmen

Prof. Ayanbimpe: abducted by gunmen

By Nehru Odeh

There seems to be no end in sight to the spate of abductions across the country. Grace Ayanbimpe, Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos, was on Monday kidnapped by gunmen.

She was abducted alongside her husband after the gunmen stormed their residence located behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Philip Dachung, a resident in the community who spoke to the Punch, “the kidnappers came to their house around 2 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbours who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now.”

The kidnap was also confirmed by a staff of the University of Jos: “This morning, we got information that Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe of Department of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband.

“Please, pray for their safe and quick release from their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (fifth from the left) and his colleagues during Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum meeting in Ibadan Oyo State on Monday. 9 mins ago

    Insecurity: PDP Governors ask Buhari to summon meeting of Police Council
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba. 4 hours ago

    Kaduna workers strike: IGP assures of safety on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
    4 hours ago

    Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap
    V.P Yemi Osinbajo: says I have not declared interest in 2023 general election 6 hours ago

    Just In: Osinbajo disowns 2023 presidency campaigners
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 6 hours ago

    Gunmen set ablaze another police station in Abia, kill 2 cops
    7 hours ago

    Celebrating Eddie Madunagu, international revolutionary at 75.
    Police: says no gunmen attack in Modakeke 7 hours ago

    Police debunk report of attack on Modakeke Town
    8 hours ago

    Minister Congratulates Okalla at 70