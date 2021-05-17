How gunmen abducted UNIJOS female professor, husband

By Nehru Odeh

There seems to be no end in sight to the spate of abductions across the country. Grace Ayanbimpe, Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos, was on Monday kidnapped by gunmen.

She was abducted alongside her husband after the gunmen stormed their residence located behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Philip Dachung, a resident in the community who spoke to the Punch, “the kidnappers came to their house around 2 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbours who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now.”

The kidnap was also confirmed by a staff of the University of Jos: “This morning, we got information that Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe of Department of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband.

“Please, pray for their safe and quick release from their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country,” he said.