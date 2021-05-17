Just In: Osinbajo disowns 2023 presidency campaigners

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has affirmed that he has not declared interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2023 presidential election.

Laolu Akande, spokesperson for the Vice President said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to a website: supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Akande noted that details of the website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

This, Akande said is not true. The spokesperson who described such campaign as a distraction said Osinbajo is presently focused on working with the Buhari administration to tackle all the problems confronting the country, including the security challenges.

The spokesperson said, “The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace, and prosperity in the land.”