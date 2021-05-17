Kaduna workers strike: IGP assures of safety on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Kaduna workers strike: IGP assures of safety on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Monday, May 17, 2021 5:40 pm


Acting IGP. Alkali Baba

·         Deploys Additional Police Operatives and Operational Assets

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional Police operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway. The IGP gave the directive as a proactive measure to protect communities and travelers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna – Abuja expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation by industrial action in Kaduna State. The IGP noted that the deployment is designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

Consequently, the IGP has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna – Abuja Highway and its environs to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrive within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action. Similarly, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.

While assuring citizens that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IGP has called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas. Citizens are also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police.

 

