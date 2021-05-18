Army deserter, 33 others arrested for internet fraud in Osogbo

Army deserter, 33 others arrested for internet fraud in Osogbo

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 4:20 pm


The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects

The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 arrested a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu and 33 others for suspected internet fraud.

The suspects were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

 

The other suspects arrested for internent fraud by EFCC in Osogbo

The other suspects

The other suspects include Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa.

The suspects have volunteered statements to the Commission and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

Wilson Uwujaren

 

Head, Media & Publicity

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Gulf of Guinea accounts for 96% of crew kidnapping globally – Commandant
    Bawa admistering oath to one of the officials of EFCC 29 mins ago

    EFCC staff take oath of allegiance
    41 mins ago

    Military Officers from Jaji, Nigeria, Visit Ambassador Debo Adesina in Togo
    3 hours ago

    Obiano imposes curfew on 2 warring Anambra communities
    3 hours ago

    Verbatim: 52 Years Ago, How Justice Adewale Thompson Banned Open Grazing
    The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo handing over cheques to one of the widows. 3 hours ago

    Wike doles out N280m to widows of slain security operatives
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 3 hours ago

    Strike: APC Governors urge El-Rufai to negotiate with NLC
    President Muhammadu Buhari: seeks fresh loan 4 hours ago

    Buhari seeks senate approval for $6.183bn external loan