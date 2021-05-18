Gunmen kill 9 police officers

Gunmen kill 9 police officers

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 11:05 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits.

Silhouette of gunmen

An armed attack in Ethiopia’s Southern regional state has left nine police officers dead, an Ethiopian official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to state media outlets, Dawit Timotiwos, Chief of Bench-Sheko zone peace and security department in Southern regional state, said an armed attack in Sheko locality of the zone has left nine police officers dead.

Timotiwos said three other police officers were injured in the attack.

The security chief didn’t disclose the possible identity of the attackers as well as the attackers’ possible current whereabouts.

He also didn’t disclose any possible motive for the deadly attack.

Ethnic violence between members of various ethnic groups in the Southern regional state in recent years has left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.

