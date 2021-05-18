How Abidemi Rufai, Ogun governor’s aide was arrested for $350,000 fraud in US

How Abidemi Rufai, Ogun governor’s aide was arrested for $350,000 fraud in US

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 9:40 am


Abidemi Rufai: arrested for allegedly defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic

Abidemi Rufai: arrested for allegedly defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic

Abidemi Rufai, aka ‘Sandy Tang,’ a senior special assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been arrested in the United States over theft of over $350,000 unemployment benefits from the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42-year-old allegedly submitted dozens of unemployment claims using stolen identities between March and October 2020 to steal the fund.

Rufai was nabbed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while trying to escape to Nigeria and has been charged with wiring over $350,000 in unemployment benefits in the U.S.

Rufai had used a single Gmail account to file 102 claims for ESD benefits and also used it to file for benefits in 10 other states.

He had allegedly bypassed security systems at ESD using a simple feature of Gmail which allows users to create many additional email addresses simply by adding one or more periods to the original email address.

However, he was busted following a federal judge warrant to Gmail, allowing investigators to search his e-mail account.

Subsequent search of the mail revealed his Nigerian phone number which was linked to the account.

He had also used the same recovery phone number to apply for US Visa in  2019 while a Google Drive account associated with the Gmail account included the picture he used in the visa application and other government documents.

Investigators also discovered confirmation emails for products that listed his brother’s address in Jamaica, New York, as the billing address as well as a massive cache of tax returns and evidence that Rufai was allegedly involved in numerous other fraud schemes.

Records showed that he deposited $288,825 into his bank account and face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

“This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD fraud,” said Tessa Gorman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, in a statement Monday.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    NLC members in procession during their rally in Kaduna on Monday 4 mins ago

    Just in: El-Rufai declares Aliyu Wabba, other labour leaders wanted
    Reuben Abati 1 hour ago

    The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors
    2 hours ago

    Arewa Consultative Forum: We Stand by Southern Governors on Ban of Open Grazing
    Audu Ogbeh, chairman ACF 2 hours ago

    Arewa Forum: How to end open grazing
    2 hours ago

    ASUU joins NLC warning strike in Kaduna
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum 3 hours ago

    Nigerian Governors meet on Wednesday
    Kano State Hisbah: arrest couple over child trafficking 3 hours ago

    Hisbah Corps arrests couple for allegedly trafficking baby in Kano
    8 hours ago

    “EMMANUEL “Babuje” OKALA the greatest, at 70!