Just in: El-Rufai declares Aliyu Wabba, other labour leaders wanted

The Kaduna Government has declared President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other leaders of the union wanted over the ongoing five-day warning strike which has grounded socioeconomic activities in the State.

Governor Nasir-el- Rufai announced this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

The Governor said the labour leaders were declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Kaduna’s Miscellaneous Offences Act.

He asked anyone who know the whereabouts of Waba and other union officials to report to the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.

He assured such informants that they will be handsomely rewarded.

