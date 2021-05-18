Just in: El-Rufai declares Aliyu Wabba, other labour leaders wanted

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 11:07 am


 

NLC members in procession during their rally in Kaduna on Monday

The Kaduna Government has declared President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba  and  other leaders of the union wanted over the ongoing five-day warning strike which has grounded socioeconomic activities in the State.

Governor Nasir-el- Rufai announced this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

The Governor said  the labour leaders were declared wanted for economic sabotage  and attacks on public infrastructure under Kaduna’s Miscellaneous Offences Act.

He asked anyone who know the whereabouts of Waba and other union officials to report to the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.

He assured such informants that they will be handsomely rewarded.

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!

