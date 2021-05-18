Kogi communities threaten protest over poor execution of road contract

Residents of communities along the Lokoja-Ganaja have threatened to embark on protests against the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the road.

The residents who complained about frequent loss of lives on the road which is under construction accused the contractors handling the rehabilitation works of incompetence.

It was learnt that the seven kilometers road projects was awarded to three different contractors.

The residents have already written to the Federal Ministry of Works to demand for the termination of the road contracts.

It was gathered that on receipt of the threat letter from the Ganaja community, a suburb of Lokoja metropolis, the Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Engr Jimoh Kajogbola, hurriedly convened a meeting of stakeholders where he urged communities across the country to resist the temptation of embarking on protest over poor execution of road projects.

Kajogbola who advised them to better cooperate and support contractors handling various road construction and rehabilitation projects in their areas. also cautioned communities to embrace dialogue in addressing issues of anomalies and infringements in the execution of projects.

The stakeholders meeting was also attended by the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police, media professionals and representatives of the contractors.

It also had representatives of the Ganaja community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area in attendance.

According to the Comptroller, contractors cannot work efficiently, without the support and cooperation of the communities in the areas where the road projects were ongoing, urging them to always be patient.

Kajogbola however, cautioned contractors to always ensure that they provide road signs and diversion notices, access roads, carry stakeholders along, expedite action to complete projects within timeframe and abide by the contract specifications.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Solomon Aghure, on his part, also called on the three contractors handling the Lokoja-Ganaja road rehabilitation, to consider the plight of communities, motorists and business outfits, along the route.

A representative of the Ganaja community, Mr Apreside Okekenu appealed to the contractors to be wetting the road while work was in progress, to avoid too much dust, stressing that the dust constituted health hazard, to members of the community.

Spokesman of the contractors, Mr Ben Ikyo pledged to abide by the resolutions of the meeting, saying that efforts would be made to ensure timely completion of the rehabilitation works.

The rehabilitation of the seven kilometre road project started last year.