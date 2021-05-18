Military Officers from Jaji, Nigeria, Visit Ambassador Debo Adesina in Togo

Military Officers from Jaji, Nigeria, Visit Ambassador Debo Adesina in Togo

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 4:28 pm


*Ambassador Debo Adesina, centre, and the head of the delegation, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi during a ourtesy visit of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Study (AFCSCS) tour to The Republic of Togo to the Embassy of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Lome – Togo On 17 May, 2021.

 

Officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSCS), Jaji, who are on study tour in Togo, paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Lome, Togo, on Monday 17th May, 2021.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, His Excellency Debo Adesina, received them and thanked the men and women in uniform (officers from Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cameroon were also there) for their avowed commitment to keeping their compatriots safe and protecting the territorial integrity of their countries.

Adesina said that in as much as there are security challenges in Nigeria, in the West African sub-region and the African continent at large, “the nativity of courage and resilience to our continent, the integrity of African peoples, the decency of our being and the faith we have nurtured in ourselves throughout history, even in the face of greater adversities, will ensure our triumph.”

In the team, led by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi, alongside those from  Nigeria were officers from the Republics of Benin, Cameroun, Ghana, and the host country, Togo.

Adesina challenged them to deliberate thoroughly on how to end the security challenges bedeviling the West African sub-region. “We have a blessed and great region. And we must be the trigger for Africa’s peace and prosperity,” the ambassador said.

.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Gulf of Guinea accounts for 96% of crew kidnapping globally – Commandant
    Bawa admistering oath to one of the officials of EFCC 28 mins ago

    EFCC staff take oath of allegiance
    The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects 48 mins ago

    Army deserter, 33 others arrested for internet fraud in Osogbo
    3 hours ago

    Obiano imposes curfew on 2 warring Anambra communities
    3 hours ago

    Verbatim: 52 Years Ago, How Justice Adewale Thompson Banned Open Grazing
    The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo handing over cheques to one of the widows. 3 hours ago

    Wike doles out N280m to widows of slain security operatives
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 3 hours ago

    Strike: APC Governors urge El-Rufai to negotiate with NLC
    President Muhammadu Buhari: seeks fresh loan 4 hours ago

    Buhari seeks senate approval for $6.183bn external loan