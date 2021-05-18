Obiano imposes curfew on 2 warring Anambra communities

Obiano imposes curfew on 2 warring Anambra communities

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 2:23 pm


Governor Willie Obiano

Gov. Willie Obiano has imposed a 70.m. to 6a.m. curfew on Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government.

The state government said the curfew is untill further notice.

”The curfew begins on Monday. Residents of the two communities should obey the order as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew directives.

”The government has lifted the curfew imposed on Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya communities on April 26, following the return of normalcy in the areas,” the government said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sunday, a violent clash broke out between residents of Anaku and Omor Communities.

The police say three persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Anyamelum Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, told NAN in Awka on Sunday that normalcy has since been restored in the area.

Ikenga said that Mr Chris Owolabi, Commissioner of Police in the state, personally led a team of operatives to quell the crisis between the neighbouring communities.

He said that the command is still gathering information on the extent of damage while assuring that efforts were on to avoid deterioration of the situation and ensure lasting peace.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on ground to ensure safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies which have been deposited at the morgue.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Verbatim: 52 Years Ago, How Justice Adewale Thompson Banned Open Grazing
    The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo handing over cheques to one of the widows. 22 mins ago

    Wike doles out N280m to widows of slain security operatives
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 36 mins ago

    Strike: APC Governors urge El-Rufai to negotiate with NLC
    President Muhammadu Buhari: seeks fresh loan 56 mins ago

    Buhari seeks senate approval for $6.183bn external loan
    Israel-explosion-in-Gaza 1 hour ago

    Israeli military hit top Hamas commanders in 24 hours
    Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo: asks Willy Obiano to tackle the growing incidence of insecurity in Anambra 1 hour ago

    ‘Don’t let Anambra slide into anarchy’, APC governorship aspirant urges Obiano
    NLC members in procession during their rally in Kaduna on Monday 3 hours ago

    Just in: El-Rufai declares Aliyu Wabba, other labour leaders wanted
    Reuben Abati 5 hours ago

    The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors