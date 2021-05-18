Verbatim: 52 Years Ago, How Justice Adewale Thompson Banned Open Grazing

“I do not accept the contention of Defendants that a custom exists which imposes an obligation on the owner of farm to fence his farm whilst the owner of cattle allows his cattle to wander like pests and cause damage. Such a custom if it exists, is unreasonable and I hold that it is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and therefore unenforceable…in that it is highly unreasonable to impose the burden of fencing a farm on the farmer without the corresponding obligation on the cattle owner to fence in his cattle.

“ Sequence to that, I ban open grazing for it is inimical to peace and tranquility and the cattle owners must fence or ranch their animals for peace to reign in these communities.”

-Hon.Justice Adewale Thompson: 17th April, 1969. That was in Suit no AB/26/66 at Abeokuta Division of the High Court.