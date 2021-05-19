9mobile announces Special Hajj Roaming Offer for pilgrims

Customer-friendly telecommunication network, 9mobile, has announced a Hajj Special Offer to enable Nigerian pilgrims to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS, and use data at very cheap rates in the Holy Land.

The offer, ongoing till July 31, 2021, will allow 9mobile prepaid and postpaid customers to remain connected with their families, friends and loved ones in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria at affordable rates.

The Hajj Special Offer allows pilgrims to make local calls within Saudi Arabia for as low as N45 per minute and call back all Nigerian networks at N70 per minute.

The offer, which is available on Mobily and Zain networks in Saudi Arabia, will allow pilgrims to receive incoming calls in the Holy Land at N60 per minute and send SMS at N35 per minute.

With the discounted roaming offer, all customers will also receive SMS free and a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) data rate of 5 kobo per 10kb. All pilgrims also get 200 minutes of free incoming calls upon recharge of N5,000.

Speaking on the offer, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, said the Operator wanted to enable Nigerians going for Hajj to remain connected with their families and loved ones affordably.

“We are a caring brand, and this offer is us demonstrating our care. The world has been through a lot lately. Recall that there was no Hajj last year because of the pandemic. The pandemic has also caused some economic disruptions, and we want to make sure pilgrims enjoy pocket-friendly rates,” he stated.

Udovicic also disclosed that apart from the discounted voice calls and SMS, prepaid customers will also enjoy data bundles ranging from 100MB to 1GB at very affordable prices, thereby staying connected online 24/7.

The bundles, which can be bought either in Nigeria or Saudi Arabia, are valid for 30 days from purchase.

The Chief Commercial Officer further disclosed that post-paid customers interested in the roaming offer should visit the nearest Experience Centre to make their roaming security deposits before travelling to Saudi Arabia and ensure they have sufficient airtime on their lines.

9mobile has consistently demonstrated its care for customers with competitive offers and products that make people’s lives stress-free while achieving more.