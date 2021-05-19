Abducted Jos varsity professor, husband regain freedom

Professor Grace Ayanbimpe, and her husband, Isaac who were kidnapped by gunmen at about 2a.m. last Monday at their residence at Haske quarters, Lamingo, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have regained their freedom.

Though the abductors of the couple had demanded N15 million ransom for their release, it was not clear if money was involved because they secure their freedom about 24 hours after they were forcefully taken away.

The release of Grace, a Medical Microbiology Professor of the University of Jos and her husband was confirmed by sources close to the family, according to a report in ThisDay newspaper.

“Yes, the couple has been released by their abductors last night unhurt. But they have not returned to their house because they have been taken to the hospital for examination. We thank God for everything,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Also, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Gabriel Ogaba, also confirmed the couple’s release.

He said: “With concerted effort of the police tactical team, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband Mr. Isaac Ayanbimpe, were released unhurt.”