Abducted Jos varsity professor, husband regain freedom

Abducted Jos varsity professor, husband regain freedom

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 9:33 am


Prof. Ayanbimpe: regains freedom

Prof. Ayanbimpe: regains freedom

Professor Grace Ayanbimpe, and her husband, Isaac  who were kidnapped by gunmen at about 2a.m. last Monday at their residence at Haske quarters, Lamingo, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have regained their freedom.

Though the abductors of the couple had demanded N15 million ransom for their release, it was not clear if money was involved because they secure their freedom about 24 hours after they were forcefully taken away.

The release of  Grace, a Medical Microbiology Professor of the University of Jos and her husband was confirmed by  sources close to the family, according to a report in ThisDay newspaper.

“Yes, the couple has been released by their abductors last night unhurt. But they have not returned to their house because they have been taken to the hospital for examination. We thank God for everything,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Also, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Gabriel Ogaba, also confirmed the couple’s release.

He said: “With concerted effort of the police tactical team, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband Mr. Isaac Ayanbimpe, were released unhurt.”

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ex Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State: explains why he was invited by EFCC 2 hours ago

    Why I was invited by EFCC- Former Kwara Governor
    Clark: Chairman, PANDEF 2 hours ago

    Attacks on security operatives: PANDEF asks FG to adopt ‘special security measure’ in S/South, S/East
    2 hours ago

    NECO reschedules 2021 common entrance examinations
    President Buhari and President Macron on arrival of the Nigerian president at Grand Palais Éphémère for the Plenary Session of the African Finance Summit in Paris, France on 18th May 2021 3 hours ago

    Post COVID-19 pandemic: Nigeria, France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties
    Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staf 3 hours ago

    Bandits take over Army land in Niger
    Governor Hope Uzodinma 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma assents to bill establishing Imo Security Organisation
    3 hours ago

    Ekiti to create 12,000 to 50,000 jobs through CBN-ABP rice farming- Fayemi
    President Buhari at the Financing Africa Summit held at the Grande Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, on Tuesday, 3 hours ago

    Buhari seeks debt relief, COVID-19 vaccines for Africa