Attacks on security operatives: PANDEF asks FG to adopt ‘special security measure’ in S/South, S/East

Attacks on security operatives: PANDEF asks FG to adopt ‘special security measure’ in S/South, S/East

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 10:04 am


Clark: Chairman, PANDEF

Clark: Chairman, PANDEF

By Edeki Igafe

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for a thorough investigation into the series of attacks on police formations and personnel in the country.

The call was contained in a communique jointly signed by its National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and its Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Essien, issued after its General Assembly and made available to journalists on Tuesday, in Warri.

The communiqué condemned the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in some states in the South South and South East and urged those behind the awful actions to stop forthwith, while urging a thorough and unbiased investigation to determine those behind the attacks.

“PANDEF condemns the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in some states in the South South and South East regions, the communique said, stressing that the Federal Government should to adopt a “special security measure” particularly in the two regions.

“The Federal Government should provide a special security measure in the South South and South East regions. It should shun predilections in tackling the security challenges across the country,” the group said.

The communiqué also called on the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting before the 2023 general elections as these would guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

It decried the abandonment of critical infrastructure projects in the Niger Delta Region.

The communique also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to promptly constitute the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, in line with the Act establishing it.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ex Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State: explains why he was invited by EFCC 2 hours ago

    Why I was invited by EFCC- Former Kwara Governor
    2 hours ago

    NECO reschedules 2021 common entrance examinations
    Prof. Ayanbimpe: regains freedom 3 hours ago

    Abducted Jos varsity professor, husband regain freedom
    President Buhari and President Macron on arrival of the Nigerian president at Grand Palais Éphémère for the Plenary Session of the African Finance Summit in Paris, France on 18th May 2021 3 hours ago

    Post COVID-19 pandemic: Nigeria, France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties
    Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staf 3 hours ago

    Bandits take over Army land in Niger
    Governor Hope Uzodinma 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma assents to bill establishing Imo Security Organisation
    3 hours ago

    Ekiti to create 12,000 to 50,000 jobs through CBN-ABP rice farming- Fayemi
    President Buhari at the Financing Africa Summit held at the Grande Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, on Tuesday, 3 hours ago

    Buhari seeks debt relief, COVID-19 vaccines for Africa