Bandits take over Army land in Niger

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 8:53 am


Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff

Richard Elesho

In spite of military signboards warning against trespass on a large expanse of land belonging to the Nigerian Army in Kontangora Local Government Area of Niger State, bandits and other outlawed groups have taken over the land.

Even more daring is the impunity with which the criminal elements carry out their nefarious activities on the land. An unidentified white helicopter was said to regularly touch ground on the land possibly to commune with and bring supplies to its illegal occupants.

The bandits according to PR Nigeria, have established their camps at Matan Kari, Fagai, Ozowo, Bihima and Kan Libo, among other mountains inside the army land.

The land covers about 40 kilometres and boarders the Army barracks in Kontangora. Aside the Barrack, the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (NACA) and the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) are the two other military institutions located in the area.

Though the expansive army land is yet to be fenced, a deep pit apparently for a foundation has been dug, right after the Barrack gate, before entering Kontagora metropolis.

The area according to investigations is used as a transit camp. Its mountainous areas are used to keep abducted victims and rustled cattle before moving them to Kaduna, Zamfara and other Northern states, via forests’ paths.

Communities in the area have been at the receiving end of activities of the criminal elements. Efforts to confront the bandits and eject them have not yet been successful

