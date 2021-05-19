Gunmen abduct Sharia Judge from his court in Katsina

Richard Elesho

The security situation in the country took a toll on the judiciary on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen invaded a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped a judge identified as Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila.

The incident occurred at about 3pm on that day according to a report in Daily Post.

It was, however, unclear why the judge was in court amid the industrial action embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

It would be ecalled that JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike on April 6 demanding for financial autonomy of the judiciary.

When contacted on phone, the Kastina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He, however, expressed shock on the assignment that took the judge to the court citing the strike action by JUSUN.

The PPRO said the court had been relocated from the area to Safana due to security issues, stating that he must have been there for a personal issue.