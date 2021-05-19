N10 fraud allegation: EFCC invites PDP stalwarts

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:33 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Richard Elesho

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into how funds paid into the coffers of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP were disbursed.

To this end, the anti-graft agency has invited officials of the party for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds and fraud.

Daily Trust reports that the invitation is coming barely a month after a chieftain in the PDP, Kazeem Afegbua, petitioned the anti-graft agency to scrutinize the Secondus-led National Working Committee over allegations of financial misappropriation.

In the letter of invitation dated May 17, 2021, and addressed to Secondus, the EFCC said the need to obtain certain clarifications from the party has become imperative.

The agency, however, requested the party’s National Chairman to release the National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance to report at the EFCC headquarters from May 19th to 21st 2021.

The agency also requested the national officers to honor the invitation with relevant documents relating to sale of forms into the party’s elective positions from January 2017 to date.

Afegbua had in his petition alleged that much of the financial transactions of the PDP under Secondus has been shrouded in mystery, accusing the leadership of deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

However, Secondus had since denied the allegation and filed a N1 billion suit against Afegbua.

