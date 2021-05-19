Uzodimma assents to bill establishing Imo Security Organisation

By Ugonne Uzoma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has signed two Executive Bills on security and land matters into law, as passed by the Imo House of Assembly.

The first was a bill for a law to establish the Imo State Security Organisation to assist in maintaining law and order in the state and related matters therein.

The second bill established the Imo State land administration and geographic information service for the purposes of regulating land administration in the state and other related matters therein.

Uzodimma, in a statement by Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, his Chief Press Secretary, pointed out that “the two laws could not have come at a more auspicious time owing to the security challenges in Imo and Nigeria, generally.

The governor said the bill was sent to the house of assembly to address the challenges of militancy, attacks on police formations and politically influenced violence.

He said the law was made to assist the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order and to secure life and property in Imo.

According to him, the law on security bans unauthorized persons from carrying firearms in the state.

The governor added that the second law would address the several petitions and complaints about illegal land acquisition by some individuals, as well as generally sanitise land administrations in the state.

Earlier, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Paul Emeziem, said the Imo security organisation law would support such other laws in fishing out criminals and ending the spate of criminality.

He said the Imo Land Administration and Geographic Information Service, on its part, would support already existing whitepaper and gazettes on the recovery of fraudulently acquired lands and property. (NAN)