Why I was invited by EFCC- Former Kwara Governor

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 10:17 am


Ex Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State: explains why he was invited by EFCC

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed has opened up on why he was invited to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Abuja.

The former Governor said he was not arrested or grilled over alleged N9 billion fraud as insinuated in a section of the media.

Instead, he said he was invited to shed light on a certain contract awarded by the state government while he was Commissioner of Finance.

Ahmed made the clarification on his Twitter page and added that he had since been released on bail

He wrote, “In response to an invitation by the commission via a letter dated 26th April 2021, I voluntarily visited the EFCC in Abuja yesterday with regard to a complaint about a contract awarded by Kwara State Government while I was the State Commissioner for Finance.

“I was not accused of any wrongdoing. Neither was I questioned about any N9b transaction. I have since been granted bail.”

It would be recalled that Ahmed was alleged to have been grilled at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi over fraud.

It was alleged that his invitation by the agency was connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara State Government during his tenure as Governor of Kwara State, between 2011 and 2019.

