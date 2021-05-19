Why we suspended strike against sack of Kaduna workers – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its five days warning strike against the Kaduna State Government over the disengagement of workers in the state to pave way for negotiation as requested by the Federal Government

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba announced the suspension of the strike on Wednesday in Kaduna at a press conference after hours of the days’ procession.

“As you are aware, we have been in Kaduna for the past four days for our declared protest and industrial action against the sack of workers enmass without following due process as provided by the Labour law.

“This action was successful and we tried to maintain procedures of industrial action.

“This afternoon an official letter was communicated to the NLC national headquarters signed by the Minister of Labour,” he said.

Wabba noted that the Federal Executive Council meeting had earlier called for intervention on the protest, for both parties to discuss the issues at stake.

“We will honour the meeting as scheduled for tomorrow at 11:a.m. The labour leaders in Kaduna will also be present because they have the substance of the issues in the state,” he said.

Wabba further said that the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC would be held at the Labour House in Abuja on May 21, to review the warning action that was prosecuted in Kaduna state and determine further action.

“It is the commitment of the organs that once we are able to prosecute the first phase, we must then consult the organ to go ahead,” he said.

Wabba said that in the course of going further to facilitate dialogue, the NLC had suspended the strike immediately.

He thanked all their members in the state and affiliate unions for giving effect to the decision of the NEC.

He also thanked the citizens of Kaduna state, saying “we now have seen their positive comments.”

“Even those that are hired to protest today were not informed on the reason to protest.

“When they realised they were sent to protest against the protest of workers rights, they outrightly stated that that was not the purpose for which they were hired,” Wabba said