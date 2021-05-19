Zamfara: Gunmen abduct 18 travellers, plunder community

Zamfara: Gunmen abduct 18 travellers, plunder community

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:39 pm


Militants (file photo)

Richard Elesho

A large number of gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday afternoon invaded Danssdau, a community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State shooting sporadically and making traumatized residents to desert the streets and scamper to safety. The attackers plundered the town without mercy.

Earlier in the day, it was gathered that the gunmen had abducted 18 travellers in the town, described as the second largest community in the State, on their way to Gusau, the capital.

An indigene of the town, Husaini Yanbiyu, told The PUNCH that the bandits, who were in large numbers, came to the town around 4pm, carrying sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically.

Yanbiyu said, “Everybody in the town ran helter-skelter to avoid being killed as the bandits were shooting from different directions.

“As I am talking to you now, there is nobody outside the town. Everybody is currently in their house because there are no security personnel here.”

When asked if there were casualties, Yanbiyu said, “Until we come out of hiding, nobody can tell if people were killed or not.”

According to him, the bandits earlier in the day abducted 18 people who were traveling to Gusau town in a bus.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “The police command is not aware of the 18 people said to have been abducted. On the issue of the invasion of Dansadau town by the bandits, I will get back to you.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 2 hours ago

    N10 fraud allegation: EFCC invites PDP stalwarts
    Acting IGP. Alkali Baba 4 hours ago

    Security in the South-South, IGP launches “Operation Restore Peace” in Port Harcourt
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 6 hours ago

    How community members are fueling farmers/herders’ crisis – Obaseki
    Ex Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State: explains why he was invited by EFCC 9 hours ago

    Why I was invited by EFCC- Former Kwara Governor
    Clark: Chairman, PANDEF 9 hours ago

    Attacks on security operatives: PANDEF asks FG to adopt ‘special security measure’ in S/South, S/East
    9 hours ago

    NECO reschedules 2021 common entrance examinations
    Prof. Ayanbimpe: regains freedom 10 hours ago

    Abducted Jos varsity professor, husband regain freedom
    President Buhari and President Macron on arrival of the Nigerian president at Grand Palais Éphémère for the Plenary Session of the African Finance Summit in Paris, France on 18th May 2021 10 hours ago

    Post COVID-19 pandemic: Nigeria, France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties