Edo Vigilance group member shoots man, woman dead

Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:05 pm


Guns: Vigilance group member shot man, woman dead in Edo

…it’s accidental discharge, says police
By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Two persons, a man and a woman, have been reportedly shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified member of the Edo state-owned vigilance outfit.
The incident occurred on Thursday, at Efehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa axis, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state.
The cause of the shooting still remains a mystery, although, the state police command attributed it to accidental discharge.
It was gathered that the vigilante operative visited the woman in her shop, where he met her attending to a customer.
The vigilante reportedly told her he was going home to get his gun, unknown to them the intent of his heart.
When he finally returned to the shop with his gun, the suspect reportedly opened fire on the woman and her customer, killing them at the spot.
At the time of filing this report, the victims were yet to be named.
The state police spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, described the incident as accidental discharge.
He further disclosed that the and that the vigilante member turned himself in to the police.

