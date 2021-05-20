Lagos trains retirees to become employers of labour

Lagos State Government on Wednesday began a three-day workshop for retirees of the Lagos State Public Service to become employers of labour, remain active and have a veritable source of income in retirement.

Speaking at the training organised by the Office of the Head of Service, Post Service Department at Alausa, Ikeja, the Head of Service, Mr. Muri-Okunola, maintained that the State Government has realised the need to ensure that retirees from the civil service are actively engaged.

“They have worked tirelessly to sustain Lagos State as a Centre of Excellence, most of them might not be up to 60 years because some probably began work at a tender age and retired just after 50 years or more. All these people cannot be left uncatered for, hence the need to further train them to be employers of labour”, Muri-Okunola said.

The Head of Service, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Office, Mr. Samson Ajibade, said most of the retired individuals are still energetic, vibrant and dynamic, as such the State government intends to support them in channelling their energy and knowledge towards productive ventures.

“This administration, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is of the opinion that your exit from the Lagos State Public Service is definitely not the end of your work life. Your retirement is, therefore, perceived as an opportunity for you to explore and pursue other aspirations. It is based on this premise that a form was given to you for the purpose of intimating us with your areas of interest in order to facilitate training and provide necessary support”, Muri-Okunola added.

He averred that the maiden edition of the training programmes, which held last year with a special focus on the competence and innovative skills for entrepreneurship development in the areas of fish farming, poultry and snail farming was a huge success, adding that most of the participants trained have already established their micro and small businesses.

His words: “The maiden edition of this programme held last year December. It has provided lots of retirees with the opportunities of being equipped with innovative skills for entrepreneurship development in diverse areas. This year’s training is focused on fish farming, poultry and snail farming”.

“The Programme is held quarterly to empower the retirees to remain active, have a veritable source of income even in retirement, become self-sufficient, employers of labour, as well as partners in progress by contributing to the economic growth of the State”, he added.

The HoS, however, urged all those in attendance to seize the opportunity provided by participating fully in the programme and paying necessary attention to all the details provided by the facilitators in order to enjoy the full benefits offered participants.

Earlier in her speech, the Director, Post Service Department, Mrs. Bukola Durodola, said there was no doubt that some of the retirees were eager to commence their startup and could not wait to get busy with income-earning activities after retirement.

“This is definitely a fantastic idea but the need to learn the ropes cannot be overemphasised, hence the introduction of the learning and training event to ensure that retirees are schooled in the art of running successful and profit-making enterprises”, Durodola said.

She applauded the magnanimity of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for approving funds for the training, admonishing participants to maximise the opportunity inherent in the training programmes and enjoining them to also attend other virtual training organised by the State government whenever the opportunity arises.