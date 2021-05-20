Police speak on alleged ‘invasion’ of Lekki by kidnappers

Thursday, May 20, 2021 10:18 pm


Hakeem Odumosu: dismisses claims of mass abductions in Lekki

By Mateen Badru
The Commissioner of Police in  Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked rumours of alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of  the state.
This is contained in a  statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.
Odumosu, while reacting to reports  on  social media  that kidnappers had taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge and some parts of Lekki community in Lagos, described it as false.
He said  the news was not true and that the command had not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state  recently.
“The only isolated incident recorded by the command on May 18 which went viral is a case of traffic robbery  (one chance) reported by one Adegoke Joel on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on May 18 at 7.30pm.
“Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be ‘one chance operators’ that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped.
“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that she was dropped by the culprits same day before 12am at Ikate area of the state.
“The hoodlums only used her ATM card to withdraw the sum of N110,000 from her bank account.
“The command therefore wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of “One Chance” which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channelled toward eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state.”
Odumosu said  the matter had been  transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation,  and  promised to fish out the culprits in no time.
He appealed to residents to always patronise Lagos State branded and registered commercial vehicles to avoid any of such incidents.

